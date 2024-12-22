Fuller (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fuller suffered a knee injury in the second half of Sunday's game. Storm Duck and Siran Neal are the top candidates to take over as the second outside corner alongside Jalen Ramsey for as long as Fuller is sidelined.
