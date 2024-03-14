The Dolphins are signing Fuller (knee) to a two-year, $16.5 million contract Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller ended the 2023 season on IR after appearing in 15 games for the Commanders, but there are no indications he's still dealing with any knee issues. The 29-year-old cornerback replaces longtime standout Xavien Howard (foot), who the Dolphins recently released, as the starter across from Jalen Ramsey in Miami's secondary. Fuller remains a standout at his position, so his presence allows the Dolphins' defense to continue leaning on its cornerback corps for an identity.