Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran corner was estimated as a non-participant in practice all week after missing the Dolphins' last two games due to a concussion, so it's no surprise he won't play in Miami's Thanksgiving Day matchup in Green Bay. Second-year pro Cam Smith and rookie Storm Duck are likely to see increased roles in the Dolphins' secondary while Fuller remains sidelined in Week 13.