Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders and is considered week-to-week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller suffered his second concussion of the season in Monday's win over the Rams, and the Dolphins are already counting him out from clearing the five-step protocol on a short week. Cam Smith is the most likely candidate to fill in for Fuller as a starter at the cornerback spot opposite Jalen Ramsey.