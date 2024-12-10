Fuller racked up eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 32-26 win over New York.

Fuller, in his return from a three-game absence due to a concussion suffered Week 10, played 98 percent of defensive snaps and put together his most productive game of the season in terms of tackling. The starting outside corner will work to impress again in Week 15, as the Dolphins travel to Houston for what essentially amounts to a must-win matchup on Sunday.