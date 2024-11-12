Head coach Mike McDaniels told reporters Tuesday that Fuller (concussion) will not play in Week 11 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 17, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller was diagnosed with a concussion during the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night. It's the second time he has suffered a concussion this season, and he'll work to clear the league's five-step protocols ahead of the Dolphins' Week 12 clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 24. In Fuller's absence, Cam Smith is the top candidate to get the start at corner in Week 11 opposite Jalen Ramsey.