Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday night's game against the Rams, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
The starting cornerback recorded five tackles (four solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery before exiting. Cam Smith has replaced him.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: DNP on Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: Done for day Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kendall Fuller: Exits with possible concussion•