Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Fuller is considered week-to-week due to a knee injury and is unlikely to play against the Browns on Sunday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Fuller suffered a knee injury during Miami's 29-17 win over San Francisco this past Sunday. It appears Fuller won't be able to play in Week 17, but he could return for the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets on Sunday, Jan. 5. Storm Duck and Siran Neal are the top candidates to serve as the Dolphins' second starting outside cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey for Week 17 due to Fuller's injury.