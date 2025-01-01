Lamm (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Before being placed on IR on Wednesday, Lamm had been serving as the Dolphins' top right tackle, filling in for the injured Austin Jackson (knee), who is also out for the rest of the season. Jackson Carman is likely the next man up at right tackle for the Dolphins in their Week 18 matchup against the Jets.
