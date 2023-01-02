Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels said Monday that he doesn't expect Lamm (ankle) will play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Lamm exited the Week 17 loss to New England with an ankle injury. While it's unclear whether he was able to return to the contest, it appears the 30-year-old offensive lineman will now remain out for the remainder of the season, as Miami was also eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday's defeat. With top left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip) also dealing with a litany of injuries, Greg Little will likely make his sixth start of the season Week 18.