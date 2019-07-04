Norton was involved in a "serious" car accident Thursday morning, according to a statement released by the official team Twitter account.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Norton sustained multiple injuries, including one to his arm. Andy Slater reports that the injury was serious enough that the arm had to be amputated at the scene. If there's a glimmer of positive news in this, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the injuries sustained are not life threatening, though it appears unlikely he will be able to play football in 2019 and beyond.