Farrow is signing with the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Farrow caught on with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2016, averaging 3.2 yards on 60 carries and 5.4 yards on 13 receptions. He hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since that year, but he did spend time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and recently served as the top running back for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. The 26-year-old didn't make much of an impression during his eight-game AAF stint, taking 106 carries for 372 yards (3.5 average) and four touchdowns while adding 12 catches for 95 yards on 14 targets. Farrow is one of just three running backs on the Miami roster, though the team figures to add more competition behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage as the offseason progresses.

