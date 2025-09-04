Grant (undisclosed) did not appear on the Dolphins' injury report Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Grant has been dealing with an undisclosed injury over the last two weeks, but he is now back to full health before Week 1. The 21-year-old will likely operate as the top reserve option behind Benito Jones and Zach Sieler on Miami's defensive line in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Colts.