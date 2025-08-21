Grant (undisclosed) is day-to-day, coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Grant may not suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, but his day-to-day label suggests the rookie first-round pick isn't in any danger of missing the regular-season opener against the Colts on Sept. 7. Grant will likely contribute on the interior of Miami's defensive line out of the gate.