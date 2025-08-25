Head coach Mike McDaniel relayed Monday that Grant (undisclosed) is not in danger of missing the Dolphins' regular-season opener against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2025 first-rounder has been working through an undisclosed issue, which prevented him from playing in the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jaguars on Saturday. The nature of Grant's injury isn't clear, but his practice participation over the next two weeks will provide clarity on his chances of making his NFL regular-season debut in Week 1. He should see a heavy dose of rotational snaps at defensive tackle alongside presumptive starters Benito Jones and Zach Sieler.