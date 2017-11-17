Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Absent for start of practice
Stills (back) wasn't in attendance for the start of the Dolphins' practice Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It's possible that Stills could rejoin the Dolphins for the closed portion of the practice, but an official update on his level of participation in the session -- as well as his injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers -- should be available later Friday. If Stills goes down as a non-participant for Friday's practice, it would represent a rather discouraging development toward his chances of suiting up in Week 11. Stills' potential absence would likely allow Leonte Carroo to reenter the starting lineup as the Dolphins' No. 3 receiver behind highly targeted wideouts Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker.
