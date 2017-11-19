Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Active in Week 11
Stills (back) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Buccaneeers.
Stills wrapped up the practice week with a missed session Friday, but that move may have been largely precautionary. The speedster will thus be available against a vulnerable Buccaneers secondary that has given up a 7.8 YPA and 266 passing yards per game, both bottom-five figures.
