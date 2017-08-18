Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Catches lone target
Stills caught his only target for a six-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.
DeVante Parker dominated Jay Cutler's attention, drawing three targets on the veteran quarterback's six pass attempts. Stills got his lone target from backup Matt Moore as the Dolphins kept some of their starters in the game after Cutler was removed. Stills seems to have made a full recovery from the minor hamstring injury he dealt with earlier in training camp.
