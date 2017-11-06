Stills caught three of his four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.

Stills was on the field for all but one of the Dolphins' 67 snaps on offense Sunday, but he ended up seeing less targets than both DeVante Parker (eight) and Jarvis Landry in the contest. With Parker back in the mix, Stills' production could be sporadic in the coming weeks.