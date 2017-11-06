Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Catches three passes Sunday
Stills caught three of his four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.
Stills was on the field for all but one of the Dolphins' 67 snaps on offense Sunday, but he ended up seeing less targets than both DeVante Parker (eight) and Jarvis Landry in the contest. With Parker back in the mix, Stills' production could be sporadic in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...