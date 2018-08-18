Stills is considered day-to-day with ankle and calf injuries, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Stills was unable to play in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers due to multiple lower-leg injuries, but coach Adam Gase expects the receiver to be ready for the Dolphins' third preseason tilt against the Ravens next Saturday. With DeVante Parker (finger) still sidelined as well, expect Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to earn reps with the first-team offense alongside Danny Amendola.

