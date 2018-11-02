Stills (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Stills was able to practice after sitting out the Dolphins' first two sessions of the week, keeping hope alive for the wideout to return from a one-game absence. Though the questionable designation implies Stills has a 50-50 chance of playing this weekend, coach Adam Gase didn't seem to offer much optimism that the wideout would be ready to suit up, per Schad. With that in mind, there's a good chance that Stills' availability will come down to a game-time call, though fantasy owners contemplating using him will at least have the benefit of the Dolphins and Jets playing in the first wave of games Sunday. If Stills is withheld from action or limited in Week 9, more targets could be up for grabs for the likes of Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.