Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Considered questionable for Week 9
Stills (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Stills was able to practice after sitting out the Dolphins' first two sessions of the week, keeping hope alive for the wideout to return from a one-game absence. Though the questionable designation implies Stills has a 50-50 chance of playing this weekend, coach Adam Gase didn't seem to offer much optimism that the wideout would be ready to suit up, per Schad. With that in mind, there's a good chance that Stills' availability will come down to a game-time call, though fantasy owners contemplating using him will at least have the benefit of the Dolphins and Jets playing in the first wave of games Sunday. If Stills is withheld from action or limited in Week 9, more targets could be up for grabs for the likes of Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing Friday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant at Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Gets some individual work in•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could be back for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Ruled out for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...