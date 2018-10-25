Stills (groin) will be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Texans, but his injury isn't considered significant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that Stills has "a shot" to play Week 9 against the Jets, but if that fails to materialize, the wideout should be ready to go the following week in Green Bay. More information regarding Stills' progress in recovery from the groin strain should be available when the Dolphins hold their next practice Oct. 31, but the team will first have to get by with a new-look receiving corps Thursday night. In addition to Stills' absence, the Dolphins will have to get by without Albert Wilson (hip), who landed on injured reserve earlier this week. In the meantime, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker will head the team's Week 8 wideout corps.