Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could be cut or traded
The Dolphins may consider trading or releasing Stills, Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
A trade would free up $8 million in cap room, while a cut would clear out just $5 million due to the partial guarantee on Stills' base salary, per overthecap.com. It's an interesting consideration for a rebuilding franchise, though Stills is only 27 years old and is one of the few veteran players that gives the team a shred of credibility. On the other hand, his presence blocks snaps from younger wide receivers, including 25-year-old Jakeem Grant -- who recently signed a four-year extension -- and undrafted rookie Preston Williams. Regardless of how this specific situation plays out, the Dolphins likely will part ways with a few of their better-known veterans, starting with Sunday's release of safety T.J. McDonald.
