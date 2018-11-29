Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that he's placing more of an emphasis on trying to get the ball to Stills ahead of the Dolphins' Week 13 matchup with the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "How are we not hooking up with [Stills] more?" Gase asked rhetorically. "That stretch when Ryan [Tannehill] left, we had a few opportunities down the field, but it was just something else always happened where we got too much pressure and we couldn't get him the ball. When he's had his opportunities, he's made the most of them for the most part."

Stills' 106-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Titans didn't prove to be a harbinger of what was to come for the wideout, who has seen his involvement in the passing attack wilt in the weeks since. Over the Dolphins' last seven games, Stills has managed just eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, though he missed one of those contests due to a groin injury. Much of that downturn in production came with Brock Osweiler under center, but the Dolphins are hopeful Stills can deliver a late-season surge after Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) returned from a five-game absence last week to take back the starting quarterback gig. Stills could draw ample looks both downfield and near the line of scrimmage Sunday with Albert Wilson (hip) and Jakeem Grant (Achilles) done for the season and slot man Danny Amendola (knee) uncertain to play.