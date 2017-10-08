Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could see increased role
Stills caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans.
Stills saw some extra work with DeVante Parker (ankle) exiting this one early. He failed to take advantage of those opportunities against a weak Titans secondary, however, and has just 101 receiving yards and a touchdown through four weeks. Given how poorly Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has been playing, Stills will be a risky play moving forward regardless of Parker's status.
