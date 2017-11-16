Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Exits Thursday's practice
Stills left Thursday's practice with an unspecified injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Per the report, it is believed that Stills' back flared up Thursday, but we'll look for added clarity on that front upon the release of the Dolphins' practice report. More importantly, Salguero relays that the wideout is expected to be fine for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
