Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Expected back at practice
Coach Adam Gase expects Stills (ankle) to return to practice this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This reinforces the notion that Stills should be ready for the Dolphins' third preseason game against the Ravens on Saturday. Once his health is re-established, Stills figures to be locked into a regular role in the Miami offense as the team's top downfield weapon.
