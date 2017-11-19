Stills (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stills' availability was in question after being unable to practice Friday, but he's apparently good enough to go despite being officially listed as questionable to play. It's certainly a solid opportunity, with the Bucs greatly struggling against the pass this season.

