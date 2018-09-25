Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Finds end zone
Stills nabbed three of five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.
Stills scored on a 34-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill, logging his third touchdown in as many games. The 26-year old remains an upside play despite lackluster target volume, even with DeVante Parker having returned to Miami's lineup. Stills will attempt to flash his big-play ability once more against New England in Week 4.
