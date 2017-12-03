Stills brought in five of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.

While he wasn't exactly efficient with them, Stills did see a team-high amount of targets and got into the end zone for the second time in the past three contests. For all practical purposes, the fifth-year wideout has seemingly surpassed DeVante Parker in the receiver pecking order over the last few weeks, as even Jay Cutler's return to action Sunday didn't shake the former from his multi-week doldrums. Factoring in Sunday's production, Stills now has the second-highest receiving yardage total of his career (733) and is just 16 receptions away from eclipsing the career-best 63 he established in 2014 with the Saints. He'll look to continue building toward that goal against the Patriots in a Week 14 divisional showdown.