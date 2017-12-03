Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Gets into end zone in win
Stills brought in five of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.
While he wasn't exactly efficient with them, Stills did see a team-high amount of targets and got into the end zone for the second time in the past three contests. For all practical purposes, the fifth-year wideout has seemingly surpassed DeVante Parker in the receiver pecking order over the last few weeks, as even Jay Cutler's return to action Sunday didn't shake the former from his multi-week doldrums. Factoring in Sunday's production, Stills now has the second-highest receiving yardage total of his career (733) and is just 16 receptions away from eclipsing the career-best 63 he established in 2014 with the Saints. He'll look to continue building toward that goal against the Patriots in a Week 14 divisional showdown.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Three receptions in Week 12 loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Explodes for game-high yardage total•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Expected to face Bucs•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Absent for start of practice•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...