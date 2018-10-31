Stills (groin) was able to get some individual work in on the sidelines during Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Stills, who suffered his groin injury back on Oct. 21, didn't play against the Texans last Thursday, but he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Jets. We'll revisit his status once the Dolphins reveal his official level of practice participation Wednesday.