Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Gets some individual work in
Stills (groin) was able to get some individual work in on the sidelines during Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Stills, who suffered his groin injury back on Oct. 21, didn't play against the Texans last Thursday, but he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Jets. We'll revisit his status once the Dolphins reveal his official level of practice participation Wednesday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could be back for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Looking shaky for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Suffers fourth-quarter injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Notches just one catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...