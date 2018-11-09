Stills (groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing fully Friday.

The wideout was surprisingly made active for Week 9's 13-6 win over the Jets after it initially appeared as though he'd miss a second straight game due to a groin issue. In the process, Stills was on the field for 49 percent of the Dolphins' 57 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in his only target for 19 yards. Now that he seems to have put his injury in the rear-view mirror, Stills could see an uptick in production this weekend, though he's still a hit-or-miss fantasy option with Brock Osweiler still filling in at quarterback for Ryan Tannehill (shoulder).