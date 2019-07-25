Stills, who dealt with a minor (undisclosed) injury last month, practiced Thursday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

As the Dolphins opened training camp Thursday, Stills was out there with his teammates and the wideout quickly made his mark, making a nice adjustment on a high throw from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick that resulted in a practice TD. Stills, who has only missed two regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2013, continues to profile as a big-play threat in the Miami offense. The 27-year-old has combined for 21 touchdowns over his last three seasons.