Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Good to go
Stills, who dealt with a minor (undisclosed) injury last month, practiced Thursday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
As the Dolphins opened training camp Thursday, Stills was out there with his teammates and the wideout quickly made his mark, making a nice adjustment on a high throw from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick that resulted in a practice TD. Stills, who has only missed two regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2013, continues to profile as a big-play threat in the Miami offense. The 27-year-old has combined for 21 touchdowns over his last three seasons.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Injury not a concern•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing minor injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Tosses TD to cap inconsistent campaign•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch again•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Leads receivers in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself but drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...