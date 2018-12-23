Stills caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Stills recorded his second straight game with only one reception, and his sixth such outing of the season. The 26-year-old didn't have much of a chance to put up numbers Week 16, given that quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for only 146 yards during the loss -- 74 of which came on dump-off passes to his running backs. The boom-or-bust wideout has struggled to achieve fantasy relevancy all season, in large part due to Miami's low-octane passing offense.