Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch again
Stills caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Stills recorded his second straight game with only one reception, and his sixth such outing of the season. The 26-year-old didn't have much of a chance to put up numbers Week 16, given that quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for only 146 yards during the loss -- 74 of which came on dump-off passes to his running backs. The boom-or-bust wideout has struggled to achieve fantasy relevancy all season, in large part due to Miami's low-octane passing offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Leads receivers in win•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Finds end zone in win•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could get more looks Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Quiet in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Primed for heavy usage after bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16