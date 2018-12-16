Stills corralled one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 41-17 loss to Minnesota.

Stills was just 13 receiving yards short of Danny Amendola's team-high total, as the entire Miami passing game was nearly nonexistent with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for only 108 yards. The boom-or-bust wide receiver will have a hard time getting back on track in Week 16 with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars coming to town.