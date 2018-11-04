Dolphins' Kenny Stills: In uniform Sunday
Stills (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Stills evidently had a good pre-game workout after it was expected that he'd sit this one out. He joins a wideout corps that also includes Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. His return to action certainly bolsters the depth of the unit, but he's a speculative fantasy play in Week 9, while coming off his injury.
