Stills (hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints at Wembley Stadium.

After practicing all week with his right wrist wrapped, Miami's field-stretching wideout - who saw 10 targets in Week 3 against the Jets - will now look to do some damage against a Saints defense that has allowed an average of 311 passing yards per game. Only two teams (New England and Tampa Bay) have surrendered more in that span.