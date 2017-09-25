Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Inefficient with targets Sunday
Stills notched four receptions (10 targets) for 51 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.
Stills didn't exactly have the smoothest of connections with quarterback Jay Cutler, but he did encouragingly double his target share from that of Week 2. The fifth-year pro couldn't get anything going downfield, however, with a 17-yard reception serving as his longest of the contest. Stills remains a clear third option behind the prolific duo of DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry, with a solid bulk of his production likely to come as a downfield threat. He'll look to generate his first breakout effort of 2017 when he takes on his old Saints teammates in a Week 4 London showdown.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Scores in win•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Logs two catches Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Catches lone target•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing hamstring•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...