Stills notched four receptions (10 targets) for 51 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.

Stills didn't exactly have the smoothest of connections with quarterback Jay Cutler, but he did encouragingly double his target share from that of Week 2. The fifth-year pro couldn't get anything going downfield, however, with a 17-yard reception serving as his longest of the contest. Stills remains a clear third option behind the prolific duo of DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry, with a solid bulk of his production likely to come as a downfield threat. He'll look to generate his first breakout effort of 2017 when he takes on his old Saints teammates in a Week 4 London showdown.