Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Injury not a concern
Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Stills (undisclosed) isn't dealing with a significant injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills was held out of practice Tuesday with what was always believed to be a minor injury. Now that Flores has confirmed as much, there shouldn't be any worry for Stills' availability for the start of training camp later this summer.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing minor injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Tosses TD to cap inconsistent campaign•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch again•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Held to one catch in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Leads receivers in win•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Finds end zone in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...