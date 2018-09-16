Stills was held to two catches for 17 yards on three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

No Dolphins receiver topped 40 yards in this one, as Miami capitalized on New York's turnovers and scored on short fields without generating much yardage. Albert Wilson scored a 29-yard touchdown, but Stills should still be treated as Miami's top wideout moving forward.

