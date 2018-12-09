Stills caught eight of nine targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Stills came alive with his highest catch and yardage totals of the season and now has touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. The 26-year-old was the lone Dolphins' receiver to catch more than a single pass, as he was clearly Ryan Tannehill's favorite target Sunday. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the contest, and his status for next week at Minnesota will have a major impact on Stills' outlook heading into the game.