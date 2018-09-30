Stills brought in three of six targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Stills' modest receiving yardage tally paced the Dolphins during their lackluster offensive performance, but he disappointingly failed to parlay the absence of fellow wideout DeVante Parker (quadriceps) into any meaningful production. The sixth-year veteran hasn't logged more than four catches in any contest this season, although he has rewarded fantasy owners with three touchdowns. Stills will look to up his overall numbers against the Bears in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.