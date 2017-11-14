Stills had team leading 67 yards receiving on five receptions in the Miami 45-21 loss to Carolina on Monday.

The Dolphins were forced to pass for most of the second half as the Panthers couldn't be stopped and were piling on the points. Should this kind of defense continue by the Dolphins, than the Miami WR corps including Stills will be the primary beneficiaries as they will have to throw early and often in order to stay competitive.