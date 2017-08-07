Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at Monday's practice
Stills (hamstring) was on the field for Monday's practice, but didn't take part in 11-on-11 scrimmaging, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
While Stills seems to be making progress in his recovering from a tight hamstring, it appears the Dolphins aren't quite comfortable exposing him to full contact just yet. There's nothing to suggest that the hamstring issue is anything more than a minor setback, however, so Stills seems like a good bet to open the season as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing on first day of minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Fine likely for Vegas activity•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could face NFL discipline•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Returning to Dolphins•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...