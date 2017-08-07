Stills (hamstring) was on the field for Monday's practice, but didn't take part in 11-on-11 scrimmaging, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

While Stills seems to be making progress in his recovering from a tight hamstring, it appears the Dolphins aren't quite comfortable exposing him to full contact just yet. There's nothing to suggest that the hamstring issue is anything more than a minor setback, however, so Stills seems like a good bet to open the season as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout.