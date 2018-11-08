Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at practice
The Dolphins listed Stills (groin) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills was surprisingly active for Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets after it initially looked he was on track to miss a second straight game due to the groin issue, but he played only a limited role in the victory. The wideout played a season-low 28 snaps in the contest and finished with a lone 19-yard reception, so it's not all that shocking that his reps have been restricted for the first two practices of Week 10. Despite Stills' limitations, there hasn't been any word from the Dolphins that he suffered a setback coming out of his return to game action, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to suit up and handle a larger snap share this weekend against the Packers.
