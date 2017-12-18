Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited to one catch
Stills caught one of six targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo.
Like Monday's win against New England, Stills was quiet while his fellow targets went off on Sunday. The speedster entered Sunday with more than twice as many plays of at least 20 yards than any other Dolphin. The problem is Stills' production often lives and dies by the deep ball, and he tends to struggle when he's kept underneath. While Stills will end the year with a difficult rematch against Buffalo, look out for him next weekend against Kansas City, when he might be able to add to his collection of 14 plays of at least 20 yards. Kansas City enters this week allowing the third-highest yards-per-catch average to opponent receivers this year, through Sunday.
