Stills (hand) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

The location of the injury is somewhat concerning due to Stills' position, but he at least managed to practice in some capacity. Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Stills had his right hand wrapped before Wednesday's practice and was catching a tennis ball with just his left hand. Should Still end up missing Sunday's game against the Saints in London, the Dolphins likely would have Leonte Carroo join DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry in the starting lineup.