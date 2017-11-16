The Dolphins listed Stills as a limited participant in Thursday's practice following his early departure due to a back injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's generally expected that Stills will suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but his involvement in some capacity during Friday's practice would certainly help alleviate any lingering concerns. Stills failed to make much of an impact in the Dolphins' passing attack early on in the season, but he's raised his performance over the team's last four games, topping 65 yards three times and scoring twice during that span.