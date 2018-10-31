Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant at Wednesday's practice
Stills (groin) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills did suit up Wednesday and was able to get some individual work in on the sidelines during the practice, but his activities did not end up equating to official participation. Meanwhile, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays via coach Adam Gase that Stills "is trying to convince coaches he'll be ready" for Sunday's game against the Jets. That's hardly a lock at this stage and the Dolphins may end up proceeding cautiously with Stills in order to avoid any setbacks. Miami's top healthy options at wide receiver are currently DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
