Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant
Stills (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, but he may still have some chance to play Thursday night against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
A previous report suggested Stills was a long shot for Thursday after he suffered a groin strain in Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit. With Albert Wilson (hip) seemingly headed for a multi-week absence, the Dolphins may have little choice but to reintegrate DeVante Parker into their offense alongside fellow wideouts Danny Amendola (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant.
